Ghanaian referees to receive increased pay up to GH₵2500 per match - Kurt Okraku

Football referees in Ghana will earn more money and receive better support from next season after the football association approved major changes.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) announced the improvements at their 31st Ordinary Congress on Tuesday, with President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku saying officials had been overlooked for too long.

Match fees are going up significantly. FIFA referees will pocket GH₵2,500 for each Ghana Premier League game, whilst others get GH₵2,000. Those working in lower divisions and women's football will earn GH₵1,000 per match. Kurt Okraku said:

Our referees will take centre stage in terms of their welfare going into the new season. The Executive Committee, having reviewed all operational need areas, has approved new working conditions for our referees in the GPL, DoL, and WPL.

Insurance policy for match officials

Every referee across Ghana's three main leagues, that's 280 people, will be covered by insurance from the start of 2025/26.

The policy includes life cover, serious illness protection, disability support, medical costs and compensation if they get hurt at work. Their families get help too, including funeral expenses, per the GFA president.

More incentives for referees

Kurt Okraku further announced that the GFA will provide each official with two pairs of boots per season, three different coloured uniforms and three warm-up kits. The existing deal with transport company STC continues, giving referees half-price travel to matches.

Despite fewer crowd problems at stadiums, referees still face harassment from players, club officials and supporters. Speaking on this, Kurt Okraku called for improved protection of match officials. He stated:

We must take a united stand, as a football family, to protect our referees and uphold the values of discipline, respect, and fair play.

