Ghanaian starlet Samuel Gidi formerly of New Life FC joins MLS side FC Cincinnati

FC Cincinnati has officially announced the signing of Samuel Gidi, the talented Ghanaian-born player who previously starred for MSK Zilina in Slovakia.

The exciting addition strengthens Cincinnati's roster as the Major League Soccer (MLS) side aims for greater success in the current season.

Gidi's football journey began in his home country of Ghana, where he impressed with his exceptional skills and work ethic while playing for New Life FC, a prominent football academy in the country.

In 2020, Gidi made the leap to MSK Zilina, a top-tier club in Slovakia. Over the next several years, the midfielder quickly established himself as a key player for the team, making over 100 appearances and contributing significantly to their successes on the field.

Known for his creativity, vision, and tireless energy, Gidi became a fan favorite in Slovakia.

Despite his Slovakian citizenship, Gidi has always maintained a strong connection to his Ghanaian roots, making him a standout talent not only in Slovakia but also a notable figure in Ghanaian football circles.

His performances in the Slovak Super Liga garnered attention from scouts around the world, with his eye-catching displays serving as a springboard for a move to the MLS.

Now, after years of success in Europe, Gidi's next challenge takes him to the MLS, where he joins FC Cincinnati. The club, known for its ambition and dynamic style of play, is excited to welcome the talented midfielder to their ranks.

Gidi's arrival is expected to add depth to Cincinnati's midfield, bringing creativity and vision to an already strong squad.

In a press statement, FC Cincinnati General Manager Chris Albright said:

We’re excited to add Samuel to the team. He’s a talented midfielder with significant European experience despite his young age. His versatility across the midfield and strong mentality make him an excellent fit for our group. We look forward to welcoming him to Cincinnati.

FC Cincinnati General Manager Chris Albright

For Samuel Gidi, the move to the MLS is not just a career milestone but also an opportunity to showcase his talents on one of the world’s biggest football stages.

Samuel Gidi excited for MLS journey

The Ghanaian-born star is eager to continue his professional journey with FC Cincinnati and make an impact in the highly competitive league.

Gidi noted:

I am excited to join FC Cincinnati and play in the MLS. It’s a new challenge, and I’m looking forward to giving my best on the field. I’ve had a great time in Slovakia, but now I’m ready to help FC Cincinnati succeed and bring my experience to the team.

Samuel Gidi

Gidi's signing is expected to play a pivotal role in Cincinnati's midfield. His style of play, marked by quick passes, vision, and an ability to break down opposition defenses, will complement the team's attacking setup.

As FC Cincinnati looks to make a deeper run in the MLS playoffs, the arrival of a player of Gidi's caliber can only help elevate the team’s performance.