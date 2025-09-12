Ghana’s Black Queens set for historic clash against England

Ghana’s Black Queens are set to make a landmark appearance when they meet England’s Lionesses for the very first time at senior level.

The historic clash will take place on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton as part of England’s much-talked-about Homecoming Series.

For the Black Queens, the fixture represents far more than an international friendly. It is a unique opportunity to test themselves against the reigning European champions and one of the strongest teams in world football.

Facing England offers the Queens a chance to measure their progress as they look ahead to future competitions.

Ghana’s women have long held a special place in African football history. In 1999, they became the first African women’s team to qualify for the FIFA Women’s World Cup, blazing a trail for the continent.

This year, they won bronze at the 2024 Women’s African Cup of Nations (WAFCON) after beating South Africa 4-3 on penalties.

The Lionesses, on the other hand, became the second team in history to retain their European title when they defeated Spain on penalty-shootout to win the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 final in Basel.

Big test for Ghana

This meeting with the Lionesses comes at a time when the Ghana Football Association is working to strengthen and restructure the women’s game domestically, aiming to restore the Queens to the top tier of the African game.

With the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifiers approaching, this Southampton encounter will be a valuable test of Ghana’s tactical organisation, mental strength, and competitive edge.

For the Black Queens, it is not just about results, but about showing the world that Ghana remains a force in women’s football with ambitions as bold as its proud history.