Ghana’s Police Ladies lose to Nigeria’s Bayelsa Queens in WAFU B Women’s CL opener

Police Ladies lose opening match to Bayelsa Queens in WAFU B Women’s Champions League qualifiers

Police Ladies began their WAFU B Women’s Champions League Qualifiers campaign with a 2-1 defeat to Nigerian champions Bayelsa Queens on Sunday afternoon.

The Ghanaian side, who are champions of the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League, struggled in their first game of the competition at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium.

Bayelsa Queens took the lead in the 12th minute through Shakirat Moshood before substitute Emem Essien doubled their advantage in the 62nd minute.

Police Ladies captain Mary Berko gave her side hope late in the game, scoring after Sarah Nyarko’s effort hit the crossbar. Despite their late push, the Nigerian team held on to secure all three points.

In the other Group B fixture, Sam Nelly recorded a win over ASKO, putting additional pressure on Police Ladies to get results in their remaining matches.

Police Ladies next group clash

Police Ladies will play Sam Nelly in their second group match on Wednesday, August 27, 2025. The Ghanaian champions will hope to secure a victory against the winners of Benin Women's Championship to boost their chances of qualification.

Bayelsa Queens will take on ASKO in the other group fixture. ASKO, just like Ghana’s Police Ladies, will also be looking at turning their fortunes around when they face the Nigerians.

Police Ladies

This is the Ghanaian club’s first appearance in the competition since its launch in 2021.

They are aiming to become the third Ghanaian side to lift the Women’s Champions League trophy, following in the footsteps of Hasaacas Ladies and Ampem Darkoa Ladies.