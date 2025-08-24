Kwesi Appiah moves closer to receiving blank cheque from Sudan with unbeaten CHAN run

Ghana’s Kwesi Appiah is doing wonders with the Sudan national team, leading them to their third African Nations Championship (CHAN) semi-final in history.

The Falcons of Jediane defeated Algeria 4-2 on penalties in Zanzibar on Saturday, August 23, 2025, at the Amaan Stadium after the match ended 1-1 in regulation and extra time.

The first half produced no goals, but Sudan went ahead in the 48th minute when Algerian defender Ayoub Ghezala scored an own goal under pressure from Musa Hussien.

Algeria, unbeaten in their previous ten CHAN matches, levelled in the 73rd minute through Soufiane Bayazid.

With no further goals in extra time, the tie was settled from the spot. Sudan goalkeeper Mohamed Abooja was the standout performer, saving penalties from Mehdi Merghem and Zakaria Draoui. Walieldin Khidir, Mohamed Ahmed Saeed, Ahmed Tabanja, and Mohamed Tia Asad all converted for Sudan, sealing a 4-2 win.

This result means Appiah inches closer to a reported blank cheque offer from the people of Sudan. Last week, it was reported by Ghana’s state broadcaster, GTV, that Appiah has been given a target to clinch either the ongoing CHAN tournament or the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to receive the mind-blowing offer.

This, Appiah, in an exclusive interview with Pulse Sports, downplayed the gravity of the offer but appreciated the kind gesture in the report. He added that the Sudanese people will be glad if he emerges victorious in any of the tournaments.

On whether there’s some truth to the reports, Appiah didn’t categorically debunk them. However, he believes that when he does the impossible by achieving the set targets, the Sudanese people will reward him with more.

But now that he’s closer to winning the ultimate, it remains to be seen if indeed those reports were true.

Meanwhile, Sudan will play Madagascar in the semi-finals on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam. A win will send them to their first CHAN final since 2011.

