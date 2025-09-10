‘I’m not impressed with Otto Addo’s performance’ – Kofi Adams fires

Minister for Sports and Recreation Kofi Adams has voiced significant concerns regarding the performance of Black Stars head coach Otto Addo, highlighting what he considers inadequate results from the national team manager.

Ghana's national football team has encountered challenging periods during their campaign to secure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The team's performances under Addo's stewardship have drawn scrutiny from the country's sports leadership.

Although the Black Stars currently lead their qualification group with 19 points, Minister Adams maintains that the team's overall displays have failed to inspire confidence. He emphasised the urgent need for consistent performances and a restoration of faith in the squad as they approach crucial upcoming tournaments.

During an interview on the Citi Breakfast Show on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, Adams highlighted his concerns about Ghana's erratic form throughout the ongoing World Cup qualifiers.

He said,

Very soon, AFCON is going to start in Morocco. Are we going to be part of it? No, we will watch on TV. We have not even qualified for the World Cup yet. We still need a win and at least a draw to comfortably say that, as far as our group is concerned, nobody can overtake us

The Sports Minister made clear that current circumstances do not justify commending the coach's performance, despite the team's position in the qualification standings.

He asked,

If I tell you I am impressed, then it means I do not know my job. I am not. There is a lot of room for improvement. Even when you meet the coach himself, he admits that he got things wrong and takes responsibility. But the question is, for how long will you continue to take blame for wrong decisions?

Otto Addo's Record in Charge

Under Otto Addo's management, the Black Stars have recorded a mixed performance across 16 matches, securing six victories, five draws, and suffering four defeats. This record reflects the inconsistency that has characterised Ghana's recent international campaigns.

Following their disappointing result against Chad, where they dropped valuable points, the Black Stars now require four additional points to secure their place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

This setback has added pressure to their remaining qualification fixtures, particularly given their failure to qualify for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.