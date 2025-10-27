‘It will be a tragic mistake’ to sack Otto Addo – Felix Kwakye Ofosu

Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has labelled the growing calls for the dismissal of Black Stars head coach Otto Addo as “unfortunate”, warning that it would be a “tragic mistake” to sack him ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Otto Addo has been under intense scrutiny following Ghana’s disappointing performance at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where the team failed to win a single game, the first time in over two decades Ghana exited the tournament without a victory.

Despite the setbacks, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) maintained its confidence in the coach.

Addo justified that faith by guiding the Black Stars to their fifth World Cup qualification and his second as head coach after an impressive run that saw Ghana win seven out of eight qualifying matches.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, Felix Kwakye Ofosu defended the coach’s record and urged Ghanaians to rally behind him as preparations for the World Cup intensify.

Felix said on the floor of Parliament,

I believe that these calls are a little bit unfortunate and are misplaced

The man who has guided us to this qualification in stellar fashion is best placed to prepare the team for the competition itself.

It will be a tragic mistake to dismiss the coach and hire a new person who will have very little time to prepare the team.

GFA President Kurt Okraku has already reaffirmed Otto Addo’s position as head coach, emphasising that he will lead the Black Stars to the World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico in June next year.