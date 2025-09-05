Kojo Yankah blames Sports Minister Kofi Adams for Black Stars’ draw with Chad

Former Western Regional Football Association chairman, Kojo Yankah, has held Minister of Youth and Sports, Kofi Adams, responsible for Ghana’s 1-1 draw with Chad in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
The Black Stars faced Chad at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno in N’Djamena on Thursday.
Jordan Ayew gave Ghana an early lead, but an 88th-minute strike from Celestine Ecua denied the four-time African champions all three points.
MUST READ: World Cup qualifier: Otto Addo blames poor pitch for Ghana’s 1-1 draw with Chad
Speaking on Asempa FM’s Sports Nite, Yankah sharply criticised the Sports Minister for publicly disclosing the team’s budget for the two qualifiers just days before the crucial fixture.
Kofi Adams, who is the Sports Minister, must be blamed for this result,” Yankah said. “You don’t come out to disclose a budget a day or two before the team plays a crucial game.
READ ALSO: Chad 1-1 Ghana: Black Stars player ratings - Mensah 4/10, Ayew 8/10, Salis 4, Kudus average
I am wondering if he even consulted the Management Committee or even the players before reading the budget. I knew there would be trouble when he decided to do that, and here we are now.
He further revealed that former Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye did a similar thing that caused the national team.
READ MORE: Man stabbed to death in Kumasi over plastic chair
I am not ashamed to say I am affiliated with the NDC, but what Kofi Adams did was wrong and must not be entertained. Nii Lante Vanderpuye did the same thing, and everything did not end well. And Kofi Adams is also doing the same thing
The Black Stars still top Group I with 16 points after matchday 7 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.