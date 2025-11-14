Nigeria to face DR Congo in CAF playoff decider for 2026 World Cup spot

Nigeria will face DR Congo in the African Continental Playoff Final on Sunday, 16 November, in Rabat, Morocco, as both countries battle for a place in the FIFA Intercontinental Play-Offs, the final route to the 2026 World Cup.

Both teams secured their places in the final after contrasting but dramatic semifinal victories on Thursday.

The Super Eagles produced a strong 4-1 win over Gabon after extra time, recovering from a challenging first half to take full control in the later stages. The victory kept the three-time African champions in the race for what would be their seventh World Cup appearance.

Nigeria showed discipline and determination throughout the match, especially against a Gabon side pushing for a first-ever World Cup outing. Extra time proved crucial as the Eagles dominated the Panthers in Rabat.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the second semifinal, DR Congo defeated Cameroon 1-0 through a stoppage-time winner from Olympique Marseille defender Chancel Mbemba. His powerful header from a corner sealed the result and ended Cameroon’s hopes, despite a strong display from goalkeeper André Onana.

The late goal sparked celebrations on the DR Congo bench as they advanced to their first-ever World Cup playoff final.

ALSO READ: Otto Addo provides injury update on Salisu and Asare ahead of Japan clash

Date, Venue and Kick-Off Time

ADVERTISEMENT

The final will take place on: Sunday, 16 November 2025

Venue: Rabat, Morocco

Kick-off: 8:00 PM local time

What Happens Next

The winner of Sunday’s final will progress to the FIFA Intercontinental Play-Off Tournament scheduled for 23 to 31 March 2026 in Mexico. The six-nation event will decide the final two qualifying spots for the expanded 48-team World Cup.

The African representative will join Bolivia from South America, New Caledonia from Oceania, and teams from Asia and Concacaf.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nine African nations have already qualified directly from the CAF group stage. These are Algeria, Cape Verde, Egypt, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Senegal, South Africa and Tunisia.

ALSO READ: Otto Addo provides injury update on Salisu and Asare ahead of Japan clash