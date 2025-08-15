OGC Nice director delighted after landing Ghana star Salis Samed on 3-year deal

OGC Nice have pulled off a major coup by securing Ghana midfielder Salis Abdul Samed on a free transfer after his successful loan spell helped fire Sunderland back to the Premier League.

The 25-year-old has put pen to paper on a three-year contract with the French club, ending his turbulent relationship with RC Lens where he had fallen completely out of favour.

Salis spent last season on Wearside, making 11 crucial appearances as the Black Cats secured promotion from the Championship. However, Sunderland surprisingly decided against making the move permanent despite his important contribution to their success.

Nice sporting director Florian Maurice couldn't hide his excitement at landing the former Clermont Foot star, believing he brings exactly what the squad was missing. Maurice explained:

We were looking for dynamism, impact and good energy in midfield. Salis is a balanced player, with a slightly more defensive profile than his direct competitors.

The French official was particularly impressed by the Ghanaian's character and leadership qualities, which he believes will prove invaluable both on and off the pitch. He added:

He is fully committed on the pitch, has a real personality, and his knowledge of Ligue 1 and his personality will contribute positively to communication and the dynamic in the dressing room.

Salis Samed could debut this Saturday

Nice have been busy strengthening their squad ahead of the new campaign as they look to improve on last season's mid-table finish. The addition of Salis represents shrewd business, with the club securing a proven Ligue 1 performer without paying a transfer fee.

The Ghana international knows French football inside out from his previous stint with Clermont Foot, and his recent experience in English football should only add to his value.

His defensive instincts and work rate made him a firm favourite at Sunderland, where fans were disappointed to see him leave.

Salis could make his Nice debut as early as August 16, 2025, when Le Gym welcome Toulouse to the Allianz Riviera for their season opener.

