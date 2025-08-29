Stephen Appiah confirmed dead, PAC Academy mourns

Ghanaian football is grieving the sudden death of Stephen Appiah, a well-respected football administrator and General Manager of Division One League side, PAC Academy.

Appiah, who was also an influential member of the Ashanti Regional Football Association, passed away on Wednesday after being rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.

His passing has left the football community in shock, especially those who knew him for his deep commitment to developing young players.

Before taking charge at PAC Academy, Appiah served with distinction at Achiken FC and Future Stars FC, where he built a reputation as a passionate advocate for grassroots football.

Under his leadership, PAC Academy became a hub for nurturing promising talents, many of whom have gone on to achieve success in the sport.

Stephen Appiah - General Manager of PAC Academy.

Tributes pour in for Stephen Appiah

Clubs, officials, and players across the country have been paying tribute, praising him as a selfless leader whose vision and dedication left a lasting legacy.

Elmina Sharks sent their condolence to the club in a statement on Facebook. The brief statement read:

Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone at Pac Academy Football Club on the loss of their General Manager.

Appiah’s untimely death is seen as a major loss to football in the Ashanti Region and Ghana as a whole. His influence on the growth of the game and the countless young athletes he supported will not be forgotten.

PAC Academy have been one of the top academies for developing young talents in Ghana over the years and Appiah’s contribution and dedication to the growth of football in Ghana remains monumental.