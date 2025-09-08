'We have to give our lives for this game' - Otto Addo ahead of Mali clash

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has emphasised the seriousness with which Ghana will approach their crucial clash against Mali in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana will host Mali on Monday night at the Accra Sports Stadium in a decisive Matchday 8 fixture.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Addo underlined the team’s determination and commitment to securing victory.



We have to give our lives for this. We are not there yet—no way. And our opponents will do everything to stop us from going there. So, it’s game by game, no matter who. No underrating, nothing. Mali, I’m sure nobody will underrate them. Everybody knows they’re good

The coach stressed the importance of full concentration until the final whistle.

I’m not worried. I know we will put everything in. But we have to be concentrated till the last minute.

He further stated that their destinies are in their own hands when they clash with Mali.

The only positive thing is we still have it in our own hands. We still can decide our own destiny. We will put everything into this game tomorrow to win this game.

What’s Next for the Black Stars?

The Black Stars go into the match with 16 points from seven games but missed an opportunity to extend their lead after a disappointing draw against Chad. With Comoros, Madagascar, and Mali also in contention, the group remains tightly contested.

To strengthen their chances of qualifying for a fifth World Cup appearance, Ghana must step up and deliver against Mali.