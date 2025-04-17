No PSG move: Virgil van Dijk stuns fans with new Liverpool deal

Virgil van Dijk has put pen to paper on a new two-year deal at Liverpool, following in the footsteps of teammate Mohamed Salah.
The Reds' captain, whose previous contract was due to run out at the end of the season, has ended speculation about his future by committing to stay at Anfield until 2027.
Speaking after signing, the 33-year-old Dutchman said:
It's a proud feeling, it's a feeling of joy. It's just incredible. The journey I've had so far in my career, to be able to extend it with another two years at this club is amazing and I'm so happy.
Van Dijk, who joined Liverpool from Southampton for £75 million in January 2018, had been linked with a move to French giants Paris Saint-Germain. However, he made it clear there was only ever one choice.
It was always Liverpool. "It was always in my head, it was always the plan and it was always Liverpool. There wasn't any doubt in my head that this is the place to be for me and my family. I'm one of Liverpool. Someone called me the other day an adopted Scouser – I'm really proud to hear these things, it gives me a great feeling.
Van Dijk's time at Liverpool
Since arriving at Anfield, Van Dijk has played a major part in Liverpool's success, lifting the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Club World Cup, and two EFL Cups.
Now, under new boss and fellow Dutchman Arne Slot, Van Dijk remains central to Liverpool’s push for a historic 20th English league title.