Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Injured KNUST student is alive – Hospital

There were media reports that the student had died at the KNUST hospital from his injuries following the alleged incident.

  • Published:
play

The management of the KNUST hospital has stated that the student who was allegedly assaulted by the school’s security is not dead.

The hospital added that the student is also getting better.

There were media reports that the student had died at the KNUST hospital from his injuries following the alleged incident.

READ ALSO: Photos: Commercial drivers cash in as KNUST students leave campus

But in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, the hospital said that the student is responding to treatment and could be discharged soon.

The assault happened when some students gathered for a vigil against the regulations of the school.

Ten other students were arrested after the vigil along with an old student of the school.

The school authorities sent the internal security to stop the vigil. This is because the management had suspended the organisation of vigils (morales) in the school because of “several negative issues encountered recently with respect to morales in the hall.”

The arrests compelled the Students’ Representative Council (SRC) to organise a protest on Monday morning against what they described as brutalities against them.

READ ALSO: Demonstrating KNUST students burn Dean’s vehicle

But the protests turned violent when some students attacked some school properties, staff cars and a police post.

The students destroyed private and school properties.

Police and military personnel had to be deployed to ensure order on the campus.

The Regional Minister announced that the school has been closed down indefinitely. All students have been asked to go home by Tuesday (October 23, 2018).

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Blame VC for all that is happening in Tech - KNUST alumni lawyer Blame VC for all that is happening in Tech - KNUST alumni lawyer
Photos: Commercial drivers cash in as KNUST students leave campus Photos: Commercial drivers cash in as KNUST students leave campus
KNUST Management tell their side of the demonstration story KNUST Management tell their side of the demonstration story
A security man's banku was seized during KNUST's demonstration according to social media A security man's banku was seized during KNUST's demonstration according to social media
KNUST closed down indefinitely KNUST closed down indefinitely
Demonstrating KNUST students burn Dean’s vehicle Demonstrating KNUST students burn Dean’s vehicle

Recommended Videos

Enough is enough; KNUST students to go on strike – SRC president Enough is enough; KNUST students to go on strike – SRC president
All you need to know about the ongoing KNUST demonstration All you need to know about the ongoing KNUST demonstration
Young female students create solar oven Young female students create solar oven



Top Articles

1 10 photos and videos of KNUST demonstration you need to seebullet
2 Before and after demo photos of KNUST's beautiful administration blockbullet
3 "No lectures"- KNUST SRC declares demo over brutality on studentsbullet
4 This photo of a demonstrator taking a selfie with a policeman is...bullet
5 A security man's banku was seized during KNUST's demonstration...bullet
6 This 60-year-old with 10 kids is enjoying Ghana’s free...bullet
7 Shocking Video captures KNUST students being assaulted by...bullet
8 KNUST Management tell their side of the demonstration storybullet
9 Security men brutalise, arrest KNUST students for...bullet
10 KNUST students demonstrate over ‘brutalities’bullet

Top Videos

1 Young female students create solar ovenbullet
2 LIVE Watch the #NSMQ (PRESEC Legon vs KNUST SHS vs Mfantsipim School)bullet

Student

Police arrest 3 KNUST students after violent protests
Soldiers arrive on Tech campus to calm tempers
KNUST authorities justify arrest of students
Angry parents storm KNUST police station to demand release of their wards
X
Advertisement