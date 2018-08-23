Pulse.com.gh logo
NDC will make ‘struggling’ free SHS better – Goosie Tanoh


A flagbearer hopeful of NDC Goosie Tanohwas is of the view that the NDC government with social democratic roots will find innovative ways of resolving issues confronting the Free SHS programme.

  • Published:
play

A National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer hopeful, Goosie Tanoh, has said that the NDC will make the free Senior High School programme better if they are voted into power again.

Speaking on Citi TV, Mr Tanoh said even though the governing NPP has been speaking about Free SHS since 2012 when it was in opposition the implementation process makes it look like they are unprepared.

“The free SHS is a good idea but unfortunately for a party that has been espousing since 2012 the free SHS idea, it came to implementation completely unprepared.”

He was of the view that the NDC government with social democratic roots will find innovative ways of resolving issues confronting the Free SHS programme.

“I think that as a social democratic party we should own that programme and say that we can do it better. You can see the problems they are having implementing it because they have not thought through.”

The government started implementing the free SHS in 2017 for senior high schools beginning with first-year fresh students.

When it started some analyst called on the government to target the needy but they made it free for all.

The government is now adopting the double track system due to lack of facilities to enroll more students at the senior high level to enable more people to enjoy the free SHS programme.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

