‘A harmless prank that didn’t take me to Ankaful’ – Michy jabs Shatta Wale

“A harmless prank that didn’t take me to Ankaful, we thank God for that.”

Her ex-fiancé, Shatta Wale, was arrested last year and remanded for pulled a stunt that he had been shot.

Shatta Wale, later said he did that because he wanted to prove a point to all the fake prophets who go about prophesying doom to celebrities.

His case is yet to be determined in Court because he just returned to the country after some months in the United States of America.

Shatta Michy, known officially as Diamond Michelle Gbagonah, had earlier pointed out that, she faked the pregnancy to prove the point that people shouldn’t believe everything they see on social media.

“Like I said at the end of the revelation video, don’t believe everything you hear on social media. I was feeling mischievous over my birthday. When you guys get me, you deal with me very well. So, I was like let me play with you all just a little bit.

“The main lesson from that, for others, especially young ladies and men, was to not believe everything on social media, including comparing your lives to people you watch on social media.

“If I could fake that, everybody could fake their lives. Bloggers lie, they fake. Celebrities lie, everybody lies. Just stay focused on your journey. Watch it as entertainment but don’t wish you could be. They are probably having more issues in life than you.”