Abena Korkor descends on Nana Aba and Serwaa Amihere again; calls them 'corporate ashawo'

In calling out Adwoa Loud, she further went on to attack Serwaa Amihere and all others who form part of Nana Aba's clique.

"Look at her lashes and some eyebrows she has drawn, it's not you, Madam says dress like this so that is why," she said in a voice note over Adwoa Loud's photo.

In the voice note of another photo of Nana Aba, Bridget Otoo and Serwaa Amihere with Abeiku Santana, she added that "birds of the same feathers, you seat there that you support women". Talking about Abeiku Santana she said, "look at this man too who doesn't know how to kiss, he is part of them".

This wouldn't be the first time Abena Korkor has called out the Okay FM presenter. In a revelation in January 2022, she alleged that Abeiku Santana tried to get into her pants but she did not give him the chance.

Abena Korkor and Abeiku Santana Pulse Ghana

"Abeiku Santana has also tried to make a move on her but she did not accept. "Nkonkonsa, if Abeiku Santana is teasing you over your affaire with me, tease him too because to chase me but I didn't allow him," she said in a video.

Abeiku Korkor who also has had a dramatic face-off with A Plus before they smoked the piped eventually, is dragging him again in her new. In her voice note over a photo of A Plus, she said " look at People's whatever".

She continued "look at his shoe, aw money has gone to the wrong place so everybody will fool".