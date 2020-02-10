Valentines is just around the corner and it seems there’s love in the air for the celebrities who have been spotted together for the first time.

According to sources, Adebayor and Hamamat, over the weekend, were spotted at Twist Night Club in Accra where they came together in one of the former’s luxury cars.

He was in a black dress and she was in a white dress, and the energy between the two captured in the trending photo speaks for itself.

The beauty queen who hardly steps out for such venues was seen feeling very comfortable and playful around the football legend.

As you can see, the future looks very bright and we can’t wait to see what is cooking.