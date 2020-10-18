Afia Schwarzenegger for some time now has expressed her disappointment in the NDC and consistently attacked her former party on social media.

But she has some explanations to do, as to why she decided to quit the party despite all benefits and goodwill she enjoyed from the party’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.

In an Instagram post today, Afia Schwarzenegger disclosed that despite her ‘father-and-daughter’ relationship with Mahama, she decided to quit the party because some of its members verbally abuse women.

“Fellow Ghanaians, I’m here to talk about my father, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama,” she said in a video she shared on her Instagram page. “John Dramani Mahama, as a father, is compassionate, kind, not discriminatory, not arrogant, calm, humble and accept everyone no matter their status or background, and fulfils his promises.”

She continued: “However, the political party he belongs to have a group of people who would abuse you when you disagree with them. They call you all sort of names.”

“That is why as a daughter of the Former President of Ghana, I say four more for Nana; for more for development and four more to avoid people who will come and abuse women,” she added.

Watch Afia Schwarzenegger explain why she quit the NDC below.