After 30 years, Michael Blackson finally acquires U.S. citizenship (PHOTOS)

The comedian and actor who couldn’t hold on to his joy stated that he can now smile after being granted U.S. citizenship.

Michael Blackson is an American- Ghanaian- Liberian actor and comedian based in the United States.

He displayed his green card on his Instagram page, saying ‘America is the greatest country in the world, and that’s why everybody comes here for an opportunity.’

In his post, he said: “They finally made me an American citizen. Only foreigners will understand why I’m smiling and what we go through to get a green card or citizenship.”

Michael, however, did not explain why it took him over thirty (30) years to gain U.S. citizenship, but he made it clear that “this country has been nothing but a blessing.”

He added that he would apply for welfare immediately he’s sworn in.

“I’m showing ya this because I have to turn this in back to the U.S. immigration today at 10 in Los Angeles. For those who have no idea what this is it’s a green card and now you know green card is not green lol," his post continues.

"I’ve made a living making fun of America and Americans but all jokes aside America is by far the greatest country in the world and that’s why everyone comes here for an opportunity . Today I’m turning in my green card to replace it with an American citizenship certificate . I’m not going to get into details why it took over 30 years to finally become a citizen but one reason was I just loved being an African and wanted to stay authentic .

This country has been nothing but a blessing to me especially my Black Americans who embraced me from the first time they saw me on comic view and the movie next Friday , can’t forget my Latin Americans who also showed me love and followed by Asian Americans , Indian America then about 5 years ago. White Americans a came on board. I say that because that’s what makes American great is a whole bunch of people from different parts of the world came to settle in one place and that’s why this is the best country in the world . Can’t wait to swear in so I can apply for welfare," he added.