Agya Koo addresses Mr Beautiful's claims that he sabotaged his acting career(VIDEO)

Mr Beautiful also alleged that Agya Koo conspired with several movie producers, including Miracle Films, to sideline him from featuring in their projects and damage his acting career.

Agya Koo addresses Mr Beautiful's sabotage allegations

In an interview with Lawson Radio, Agya Koo recounted how he first encountered Mr Beautiful when he joined the cast of the Kristo Asafo Concert Party show as a member of the late Bob Santo and his friend Judas's group.

The legendary actor shared that Mr Beautiful had no acting experience before joining the weekly show in Kumasi. Agya Koo said he had a good relationship with his colleague during their time on the movie screens and never mistreated or tarnished his reputation.

He noted that Mr Beautiful had been making sabotage allegations against him since he and some movie producers fell out several years ago.

The comic actor said Mr Beautiful once accused him of pledging not to feature in any movie with Fante actors. According to him, Mr Beautiful attempted to ruin his reputation and edge him out of the industry so he could take his role as a lead actor in many movie projects.

Agya Koo shared that despite the numerous allegations, he maintained a close relationship with Mr Beautiful, who occasionally came to his home to spend time with him.

The veteran actor said he had previously decided not to address the issue, thinking his colleague was making the allegations against him because of their political differences. Agya Koo concluded that he had no ill intentions towards Mr Beautiful for making the allegations and that several movie producers had vindicated him.