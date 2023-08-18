I sponsored Samini’s music career at the age of 14 – Ayisha Modi makes wild claims

Ayisha explained that even at such a young age, she was friends with musicians like Samini. She used the money she earned to help Samini with his music journey, like paying for his time in the recording studio and other things. She used the money her mother gave her for various needs to support Samini and his music.

In an interview on OBI TV, Ayisha Modi said, "By the age of 14, I used to walk with musicians like Samini, and I used to sponsor Samini’s music career. I paid for their studio time anytime they had a studio session. Sometimes, when my mother sends me on an errand to the market, I use the money to sponsor Samini, then I will lie to her that the money got missing.”

Ayisha also explained that her actions were not just about Samini but were a way of sharing her God-given gift to help talented people who couldn't afford to pursue their dreams.

“It was not about Samini; this is a gift from God. I give to people who are talented and have brighter futures but are unable to fund their careers because no one knows what the future holds,” Ayisha Modi told the host.