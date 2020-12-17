The 'With All Due Respect" controversial host of the "Loud Silence" show recently lambasted Stonebwoy for his comment about some Ashaiman residents hitting the streets to protest against the alleged 'stolen verdict' claims by the NDC.

Stonebwoy noted on Twitter (unedited): “Ashaiman, My People Please all these ones Cannot Solve anything the politicians themselves know better what To do. Where our small power counts is to vote and we have done just that. Don't allow urself to be used by heart let's KEEP THE PEACE. and Go about our hustle it Go better.”

However, Kelvin Taylor in his reaction to his tweet said “Stonebwoy shouldn’t come out to tell young men and women of Ashaiman who voted in the December 7 elections and didn't kill anybody nor fight but are on the street demonstrating peacefully against their votes which were not counted,” he said. “We've had the elections over a week but the EC can't tell the figures Nana Addo and John Mahama had.

Kelvin Taylor on his show further descended on Stonebwoy adding that “When Shatta Wale frustrated you a little, you pulled out a gun because you felt Shatta Wale was suppressing you and was taking your right from you as a dad and husband so you felt you needed to protect yourself. Stonebwoy, as a single individual, how many times have you pulled a gun?” he quizzed.

Kelvin Taylor's targeted message to the dancehall act went viral, hence, attracting this reply from Ayisha Modi, who is a known a Stonebwoy's fanatic who goes the extra mile all the time defend the 'Putuu' singer.

In an Instagram post, Ayisha wrote "What is wrong with this post, what did he say wrong? When it comes to politics in Ghana some people think the creative arts Industry have no say on issues to better the country. What Stonebwoy said was the real truth to protect his people and not because he belongs to any political party".

She continued that "Stonebwoy holds a lot of followers than even some of the MPs and he cherish them like he value his own family members. He voted so he has every right to talk about issues concerning politics...People should know that politicians can’t buy Stonebowy like how they bought etc. kelvin Taylor focus on what u have been paid to do and leave Stonebowy out of ur politics issues"

In the post seen pulse.com.gh, Miss Modi added that "Sorry seamstress for him to bark like a dog who Is hungry for a bone. If he thinks he is sensible than Stonebwoy he should move from abroad and call his family members in Ghana to go and cause that violence [SIC]".

Aiysha concluded her message saying that "He should put some respect on Stonebwoys name Because he is a prophet in the music industry. Am not feeling too well so stop knocking on my Door, Mr Kelvin Taylor. Nothing in the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious Stupidity.” Show me your Voters ID Card Kelvin Taylor. What money can make ppl do".