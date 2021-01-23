Afia Schwarzenegger went all out yesterday in a one-minute video where she spilled the beans about Mzbel’s affair with her former boss at TV Africa, dealings with Naae We on behalf of John Mahama and bad parenting.

“Ghanaians won't believe you if you don’t live a fake lifestyle. If not, an animal and a goat like Mzbel won't lie about me,” Afia said in a video which is now deleted from her Instagram page.

“I forgave you [Mzbel] when she slept with my boyfriend. You picked your phone and lied to John Mahama about me. Have you forgotten that you texted my secrets to Naae We when you visited him? You consulted Naae We on behalf of John Mahama,” she continued.

“You used to serve John Bill alcoholic beverages when you visited me, to the extent that my children asked you not to bring him to my house again. Ghanaians should go to Achimota School to ask of John Bill. You destroyed someone's child and yet played victim. You recorded Tracey Boakye and played victim. So, you think you can kill me?”

“When I took you to TV Africa, you slept with my boss... You will die if you don't repent,” she added.

But in a swift response, Mzbel took to Instagram on Saturday, January 23, saying Afia Schwarzenegger ‘can no longer feed off my energy and distract my positive vibes’.

She said she is focused and that Afia Schwarzenegger can bark and rant all she wants but she doesn’t give a f**k.

She shared a new photo with the caption: “You can no longer feed off my Energy and distract my Positive Vibes. I'm Focused papa…Bark all u want, Rant all u can... ME IDGAF!”