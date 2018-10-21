Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Ben Brako explains half-naked photo with wife

The 66-year-old muscian said the photos were just to portray Ghana’s rich “heritage in a tasty setting”.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Highlife legend, Ben Brako has explained the motive behind the half-naked photos of him and his wife on social media.

The 66-year-old muscian said the photos were just to portray Ghana’s rich “heritage in a tasty setting”.

Highlife legend, Ben Brako, and his wife surprised some Ghanaians with their half-naked photos.

READ ALSO: Highlife legend Ben Brako in hot waters after posting nude photo with wife

The lovely couple released seminude photos of themselves hugging on social media Saturday.

But the “Etue” hitmaker after the post has been criticised for not setting a good example for the youth.

Below is his rebuttal

“Seems some people have not followed the sequence of events that led to me posting a picture of me and my wife in an intimate pose. First I posted a beautiful picture of my wife in a classy traditional pose. Somebody suggested that I was like exploiting the feminism of my wife and that I should post a shot of myself in a similar setting.

I obliged only because I wanted it known that I’m comfortable in myself to project images that reflect my heritage in a tasty setting. Let me be clear.

In an era where we’re so mixed up in our mentality that we accept English as our national language, where our national anthem is an English song with English lyrics, where our people are obliged to dress like foreigners to work and play, it is important that someone stands up to declare that our heritage and culture have an important place in our national discourse and should have the pride of place in our lives. This I’m doing in my own unobtrusive way which I’m very comfortable with.

If even one young person gets inspired by this it would have been worthwhile. I have always loved natural poses a la Baya album photo. I as an African man of Ghanaian descent am portraying myself in a way I’m comfortable and happy with.

If you are not happy with that, fine. Don’t go take a flying jump, but if you did I would not stop you”.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Highlife legend Ben Brako in hot waters after posting nude photo with wife Highlife legend Ben Brako in hot waters after posting nude photo with wife
“God will punish you” – Iwan tells Bulldog for killing his career “God will punish you” – Iwan tells Bulldog for killing his career
Sarkodie buys Range Rover Vogue to reply Shatta Wale's 'Advice' Benz Sarkodie buys Range Rover Vogue to reply Shatta Wale's 'Advice' Benz
This throwback Photo of Angel Obinim will make your day This throwback Photo of Angel Obinim will make your day
Here's the kind of wedding Shatta Michy wants Here's the kind of wedding Shatta Michy wants
Ghanaian movies worth watching with bae this weekend Ghanaian movies worth watching with bae this weekend

Recommended Videos

Sarkodie buys new Range Rover Vogue Sarkodie buys new Range Rover Vogue
Top 5 songs in Shatta Wale's 'Reign' album that can win awards Top 5 songs in Shatta Wale's 'Reign' album that can win awards
Counselor Lutterodt fires hard at Dumelo Counselor Lutterodt fires hard at Dumelo



Top Articles

1 This throwback Photo of Angel Obinim will make your daybullet
2 Sarkodie buys Range Rover Vogue to reply Shatta Wale's 'Advice' Benzbullet
3 King Promise to be sued by a woman who spent $150k on his careerbullet
4 Mzbel shares her love for anal sexbullet
5 Highlife legend Ben Brako in hot waters after posting nude...bullet
6 “God will punish you” – Iwan tells Bulldog for killing his careerbullet
7 Ghanaian celebrity kids who are lovely fashion figuresbullet
8 Eastwood Anaba advised me to attend Reign Album launch -...bullet
9 Medikal almost ‘killed’ whilst performing at Accra Polybullet
10 Here's the kind of wedding Shatta Michy wantsbullet

Top Videos

1 Sarkodie buys new Range Rover Voguebullet
2 Listen Sarkodie finally 'disses' Shatta Wale in latest Videobullet
3 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful 2015bullet
4 Video I love ladies who send me their naked pictures - KiDibullet
5 Shatta Wale gets a new Mercedes Benz car on his birthdaybullet
6 Video Shatta Wale's brother reacts to Sarkodie's diss songbullet
7 Rev. Obofuor Meet the Ghanaian pastor who encountered with...bullet
8 Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer videobullet
9 Video Watch how Spio Garbrah danced to King Promise’s...bullet
10 2018 baby Stonebwoy welcomes first child with wife...bullet

Celebrities

Shatta Wale fans destroyed properties at Fantasy Dome after album launch
Social media trolling makes me stronger – Moesha Boduong
Kwesi Arthur can't fathom why ladies don’t send him nude photos
Shatta Wale shades Sarkodie with new Mercedes Benz
"Advice well taken" - Shatta Wale shades Sarkodie with new Mercedes Benz
X
Advertisement