Kwame, who is a radio presenter with EIB’s Kasapa FM made the comment on the radio station whilst reacting to the news of Angel Obinim claiming that he is now 92 years old spiritually.

A kaspafmonline.com report quoted Kwame Bee to have said that "Oh Obinim, you’re so good when it comes to comedy. Do you know he performs better than DKB?”.

The radio presenter then added that should he have the funds, he will organize a comedy show for Angel Obinim to entertain the crowd. “If I had enough money, I would have rented the National Theatre for Obinim to entertain us so we laugh. He’s so good at performing concerts”.

Passing a comment about Bishop Obinim’s congregation, Kwame Bee asked: “Does he have church members? do they go to church to have a good laugh and entertain themselves or they go to listen to the word of God.”

Watch Bishop Obinim's age revelation video below and tell us what you make of Kwame Bee’s comment. Is Angel Obinim funnier than DKB?