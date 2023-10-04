Burna Boy appreciates Ghanaian market women with a billboard for dancing to his song

In the viral video, the excited women joined the 'City Boy' challenge by the Nigerian singer. The video was first shared by popular Ghanaian dancer, Official Starter, who is also widely known for his viral videos with the market women dancers.

The video quickly went viral after it caught the attention of Burna Boy, who reposted the video on his Instagram story for his 15 million followers across the globe to catch up with the challenge entry from Accra.

Touched by their spirit, Burna Boy decided to show appreciation by adorning the Makola billboard with their images.

'City Boy' is one of the songs on the "Africa Giant' singer's latest album, 'I Told Them'. The seventh studio album by the Nigerian singer was released on 25 August 2023 through Atlantic, Spaceship Records, and Bad Habit.