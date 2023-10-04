ADVERTISEMENT
Burna Boy appreciates Ghanaian market women with a billboard for dancing to his song

Dorcas Agambila

Nigerian musician, Burna Boy awed by the performance of the Makola Market women to his song ‘City Boys’, has put up a billboard at Makola in Accra, as a gesture of appreciation for their participation in the challenge.

Burna Boy shows love to Ghanaian market women
This heartfelt gesture was inspired by a viral TikTok video created by Official Starter, a Ghanaian dancer known for his "Happy Town Project."

In the viral video, the excited women joined the 'City Boy' challenge by the Nigerian singer. The video was first shared by popular Ghanaian dancer, Official Starter, who is also widely known for his viral videos with the market women dancers.

The video quickly went viral after it caught the attention of Burna Boy, who reposted the video on his Instagram story for his 15 million followers across the globe to catch up with the challenge entry from Accra.

Touched by their spirit, Burna Boy decided to show appreciation by adorning the Makola billboard with their images.

'City Boy' is one of the songs on the "Africa Giant' singer's latest album, 'I Told Them'. The seventh studio album by the Nigerian singer was released on 25 August 2023 through Atlantic, Spaceship Records, and Bad Habit.

The album features guest appearances from 21 Savage, Dave, Seyi Vibez, J. Cole, GZA and RZA of the Wu-Tang Clan, and Byron Messia.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
