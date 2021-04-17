RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Cardi B reacts to ‘harsh’ Akuapem Poloo imprisonment

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

American rapper Cardi B has commented on the imprisonment of her “twinnie” Akuapem Poloo following her conviction to be imprisoned for 90 days for posting a nude photo with her son in 2020.

Akuapem Poloo and Cardi B

Pulse Ghana

According to rapper, the jail sentence given to the social media personality, Rosemond Brown, is a bit harsh.

Recommended articles

Cardi B, who got acquainted with Akuapem Poloo on her visit to Ghana in 2019, the action of Akuapem Poloo is not new in the US, however, that is not her style.

Cardi B was sought on social media by Afromusik TV regards the 90-day sentencing of the Ghanaian.

“I think jail is a bit harsh. Maybe social media probation or community service.”

Read Cardi B’s tweet:

https://twitter.com/iamcardib/status/1383342625969774601

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

New mortuary attendant screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny [thehealthy]

How to prepare shea butter face cream

African shea butter