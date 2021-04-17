Cardi B reacts to ‘harsh’ Akuapem Poloo imprisonment

According to rapper, the jail sentence given to the social media personality, Rosemond Brown, is a bit harsh.
American rapper Cardi B has commented on the imprisonment of her “twinnie” Akuapem Poloo following her conviction to be imprisoned for 90 days for posting a nude photo with her son in 2020.
According to rapper, the jail sentence given to the social media personality, Rosemond Brown, is a bit harsh.
Cardi B, who got acquainted with Akuapem Poloo on her visit to Ghana in 2019, the action of Akuapem Poloo is not new in the US, however, that is not her style.
Cardi B was sought on social media by Afromusik TV regards the 90-day sentencing of the Ghanaian.
“I think jail is a bit harsh. Maybe social media probation or community service.”
Read Cardi B’s tweet:
https://twitter.com/iamcardib/status/1383342625969774601
