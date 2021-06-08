Castro to be declared dead this year

The legendary versatile musician together with Janet disappeared on the 6th of July, 2014 at the Beach in Ada. According to reports the two, while on holiday with the Gyan brothers went for a jet ski trip to the Ada Beach resort and estuary where they went missing.

Multiple search teams were sent to the beach and deep seas to hunt for Castro and Janet Bandu but all attempts led to no avail. However, the jet ski involved in the accident was recovered on the same day of their disappearance.

Since the disappearance, there have been speculations that Castro is not dead and will return home someday.

Seven years down the lane, both Castro and Janet have not returned neither have their bodies been found anywhere. It is now imperative of a court to legally declare the two dead as enshrined in the 1992 constitution of Ghana.

Evidence Acts of Ghana, 1975, Section 3 states that a person can only be declared legally dead after seven years by a court, where the person in question has not been seen or heard from in seven years despite diligent and persistent efforts to find him.

This means both lost personalities will be declared dead after 7th July 2021 and their families can proceed to hold a funeral for them.

Theophilus Tagoe, popularly known in Showbiz as Castro De Destroyer, was born in 1982. He released his debut album 'Sradenam' in 2003 which shot him to public prominence.