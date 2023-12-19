Celine Dion has lost control of some muscles due to Stiff -Person Syndrome

ADVERTISEMENT
Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Her family revealed that they are still working with top researchers in the field and keeping their hopes high.

Celine Dion's condition is rare and currently has no cure [.Marc Piasecki/Getty Images]
Speaking to the French publication, 7 Jours, she expressed the family's pain over this recent development. She also stressed that the My Heart Will Go On singer is determined to work towards returning to her career.

"She's working hard, but she doesn't have control over her muscles. What breaks my heart is that she's always been disciplined. She's always worked hard. Our mother always told her, 'You're going to do it well, you're going to do it properly.' It's true that in both our dreams and hers, the goal is to return to the stage. In what capacity? I don't know," she said.

This update comes a year after Celine announced her diagnosis of the rare neurological disorder, Stiff Person Syndrome, which is characterised by painful muscle spasms and stiffness, which typically affects the daily lives of patients. Unfortunately, the illness can also metastasise, causing the affected muscles to constrict, sometimes resemble statues and often leading to immobility.

In May 2023, Celine Dion had to indefinitely postpone her highly anticipated Courage World Tour due to the disorder, expressing her apologies to her fans. Claudette, in an interview with Le Journal de Montreal in August 2023, mentioned their ongoing search for effective medications for the incurable ailment while maintaining optimism.

Claudette also shared that their sister Linda Dion moved into Celine's home to offer additional support to her three sons. Together, René-Charles, Eddy, Nelson, and their aunt are actively involved in Celine's care, rehabilitation, and recovery efforts.

