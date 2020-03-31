The non-believer in Christianity, who has been very outspoken about her religious orientation, seized the moment of the COVID-19 lockdown which has seen churches shutdown, communicate a message to her followers.

According to the Ghanian songstress, Coronavirus is proving that churches are not needed and as such pastors are also fake because all of them who claim to have healing power, have now distanced themselves from healing the sick.

“If Churches are being shut down for the purpose of saving lives, was there a need to have them in the first place? Even church pastors are waiting for #CORONAVIRUS to clear so that they can continue healing the Sick!” she wrote on social media.

MzBel and Ex-President John Mahama

Calling on Ghanaians to wake up, the “16-years” singer added that “We need to wake up... Nobody can heal the sick, my opinion and I stand to be corrected if need be. If there's someone you know why is he not going to Hospital and heal the sick as they claim to heal them in churches, #IBelieveInGodWithin not in the Sky and not Fake! So far no one came out to save Lives, that's because they are all Fake!”

MzBel prefixed her message which came with a video of her in a face mask, saying that “Good Morning Mzbelievers, I will like to ask the questions everyone is afraid to ask, Hate me or Love me, that's your business but let's engage and speak "truth to power" I'm not here to Baby Seat Your Feelings” See her post below and share your thoughts with us via the comment section.