Despite Media disassociates itself from Kwame Nkrumah Tikɛse's outburst against Vim Lady

The leadership of the media firm said this after comes after, Kwame Nkrumah Tikɛse, berated Afia Pokua for deciding to host the radio show virtually.

Afia Pokua is hosting the show virtually because she is not in the country at the moment.

While discussing the issue with the co-hosts of his morning show dubbed, Ade Akye Abia, Kwame Nkrumah said he is not in support of the show being hosted online.

"The programme has dilated with the people in this country but the people you are hosting from outside the country are not in touch with the current situations of the country. Some have stayed outside for more than 30 years; even the sound quality is poor.

"I learnt she is being paid huge sums of money at the end of the month. We are not saying this secretly, we are doing this live on-air said anybody will record, let the person do so...because, at multimedia, you would not have been allowed to do that, so, why will you do it to us? You are using the kindness of Osei Kwame Despite and Fadda Dickson to be their weakness."

However, Despite Media's statement on April 26th indicated that Kwame Nkrumah Tikɛse's outrage views are solely his and does not in any form represents the company.

"Management of Despite Media has taken notice of the recent comments by Kwame Nkrumah Tikɛse making waves within the media space about Afia Pokua (Vim lady).

"Management wishes to inform the general public that, it is aware of Afia Pokua's absence from the country as well as her virtual Gyaso Gyaso program, having approved and sanctioned same. As an organization, it is within our rights to grant a staff leave, with or without salary depending on the circumstance and this is no exception.

"Kwame Nkrumah Tikɛse's personal opinion on the matter or comment probably made without malice, does not in any way represent the position of management or the agreement reached with Afia Pokua on her absence and virtual program."