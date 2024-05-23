Diddy accused of sexual assault again by Crystal McKinney in new lawsuit

McKinney’s lawsuit details the alleged assault, stating that Diddy provided her with marijuana laced with narcotics before forcing her to perform oral sex on him. She recounts meeting Diddy at a Men’s Fashion Week event in New York City and being invited to his studio, where the alleged assault took place.

Crystal McKinney Pulse Ghana

According to McKinney, the studio was filled with people consuming alcohol and marijuana. She unknowingly took a hit from a joint laced with a powerful narcotic. In the lawsuit, McKinney claims that after becoming disoriented from the laced joint, Diddy led her to a bathroom where he forcibly kissed her and demanded she perform oral sex.

ADVERTISEMENT

When she refused, McKinney alleges that Diddy pushed her head down and forced the sexual act. She later lost consciousness and woke up in a taxi, realizing she had been assaulted.

McKinney has decided to come forward with her story after seeing the lawsuits filed by Cassie and other women against Diddy. She emphasizes a moral obligation to speak up and seeks unspecified damages in her legal filing.

Last year, Cassie filed a high-profile lawsuit accusing Diddy of a decade of abuse, including rape, physical violence, and sex trafficking. Her allegations painted a grim picture of life with the rapper, describing instances of drugging, severe beatings, and forced sexual encounters with male sex workers, all captured on video.

Business Insider USA

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the severity of the accusations, Diddy quickly settled the lawsuit for an undisclosed amount, which many attribute to a recently released surveillance video of him assaulting Cassie in 2016.

Diddy’s swift decision to settle Cassie’s lawsuit raised questions about his motivations. Former special agent Tracy Walder suggested that the brutal video footage of the 2016 assault prompted the settlement. Due to the statute of limitations on felony assault charges in California, Diddy cannot face legal charges for the 2016 incident.

In response to the video, Diddy publicly apologized, expressing deep remorse for his actions. He acknowledged his past behaviour as inexcusable and detailed his efforts to seek professional help and rehabilitation. “I take full responsibility for my actions,” Diddy stated in an emotional video posted on Instagram. “I’m committed to being a better man each and every day.”

However, some industry players and fans have tagged the apology as insincere, including Cassie’s lawyers, since Diddy did not mention her name directly. Rumours suggest that a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) signed between the two prevents them from ever mentioning each other’s names.

ADVERTISEMENT