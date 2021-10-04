She continued that "after celebrating for weeks and preparing for my new bundle, started shopping for baby clothes, shopping for maternity sexy clothes, planning pregnancy photoshoots for when my tummy gets bigger, planning baby shower was so excited that my baby will be born in Dec/Jan and be a Capricorn like me".

Pulse Nigeria

The actress who has once dated Micheal Essien, D Black and Burna Boy added, "Well God had other plans I rushed to the hospital cuz of severe abdominal pains I was scared for my baby and was praying to God to please protect my baby for me."

According to Gambian actress famous for years of waist training and her thin-tapoli-waist, she got to the hospital, her worst nightmare became a reality. "The doctor told me that I had an ectopic pregnancy and if they don’t rush me in for surgery immediately my Fallopian tube will burst and I’ll have internal bleeding and die immediately," she said.

Princess Shyngle is pregnant according to this ultrasound scan Pulse Ghana

Recounting how she felt, she added that "I cried, my heart was broken, I was like why me God why. I called my mom immediately we both cried and she prayed for me so I was rushed in. Woke up the next morning with the worst pain, stitches on my tummy, I couldn’t use the bathroom or even walk, I was alone all by myself no one there for me or to take care of me it was hard".

Telling the story about the video that shows in a red bikini, she said "but few days later I was tired of crying and being sad and depressed so I got out of my bed, showered put on makeup, wear a wig, wore my sexy lingerie and decided to take pictures and videos to uplift myself and it worked".

Princess Shyngle and boyfriend, Frederic Badji Pulse Ghana

"I named my baby ANGEL I would have been 6/7 months pregnant with ANGEL now. I’m sharing my story today to uplift someone out there going through it right now, whatever it is don’t give up don’t allow depression to win, it’s hard I know but just put your head up and be strong it’s going to get better I promise you just put your trust in God... Deleting soon," she concluded. See her post below.