'Don't marry any woman because you've impregnated her' - Counsellor Lutterodt to Zion Felix

Selorm Tali

Zion Felix has been entangled in a baby mamas drama and Counsellor Lutterodt has a piece of advice for him.

Zionfelix with his baby mamas

According to him, baby mamas are not to be shown to the world. “If you impregnate a side-chick or baby mama, we don’t advertise. So congratulations, Zion Felix. But unfortunately, the baby mama advert is too much in Ghana" he said and asked "can we end the story?"

In video seen online, he continued that “whether you have two children or one child or whatever it is, Zion Felix, can you hide people? Because we don’t marry a woman because she has your baby. The fact that a woman has a child for you doesn’t mean you have to marry her”.

Counsellor Lutterodt Counsellor Lutterodt Pulse Ghana

Dishing out a bit of his venom on the baby mama of the bloggers, the controversial conventional counselor said they are 'fools and prostitutes' if they continue having sex with Zion Felix since he hasn't married any of them.

If you allow a man you have a child with, who hasn’t married you or has no intention of marrying you, to continue having sex with you, you are a fool. Unless you are prostituting yourself,” he said.

Zion Felix has become a hot topic on social media after it emerged that two women were pregnant for him. The women took seed around the same time for the blogger and accordingly, they have all delivered.

