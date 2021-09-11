'Don't marry any woman because you've impregnated her' - Counsellor Lutterodt to Zion Felix

In video seen online, he continued that “whether you have two children or one child or whatever it is, Zion Felix, can you hide people? Because we don’t marry a woman because she has your baby. The fact that a woman has a child for you doesn’t mean you have to marry her”.

Counsellor Lutterodt Pulse Ghana

Dishing out a bit of his venom on the baby mama of the bloggers, the controversial conventional counselor said they are 'fools and prostitutes' if they continue having sex with Zion Felix since he hasn't married any of them.

“If you allow a man you have a child with, who hasn’t married you or has no intention of marrying you, to continue having sex with you, you are a fool. Unless you are prostituting yourself,” he said.