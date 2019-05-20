The “Gringo” singer was arrested with Stonebwoy by the Ghana Police over the clash of their teams at 2019 VGMAs. According to reports, the dancehall acts who spent a night in the police cells, have been released.

Shatta Wale took to his Facebook account to announce his freedom when he wrote “Yesterday was a blessing !!!! #Freedom”. In a new tweet from the Shatta Wale, the musician has added that “This is just another Phase of the career !! Let the Laws work !!!!”.

However, pulse.com.gh has spotted a post by the controversial dancehall act, in which he stated though Ghana loves him, a lot of the players in the music industry hates him so much that he wishes he never had a hit song.

See his tweets below.