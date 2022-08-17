Fuel station managers fill my tank for free when they see me - Nana Aba Anamoah

In response to her post, a Twitter user with the handle @brytepeprah said “Hi my name is Nana Aba, I want gob3 GHC20, but I have no money. Has that ever worked for you?”

Answering her Twitter follower, the GHOne Television General Manager narrated her encounter of how she doesn't pay for so many things including food and clothes because she gets them for free with her name.

“I hardly pay for food and clothes. Fuel sef if I meet the manager at the fuel station, them dey fill my tank dash me. To answer your question, yes, it works all the time for me. I don’t even speak,” she tweeted.

This has come as surprise to many, particularly within a period that most Ghanaians have been complaining about the increasing price of fuel in the country. MzVee is one of the many Ghanaian celebrities who have voiced out over the increasing hardship and fuel prices in Ghana under the NPP government.

MzVee Pulse Ghana

According to the Ghanaian musician, prices of commodities and services have been sky-rocketing these past few years and it is hitting her as well.

During an exclusive with pulse.com.gh, the 'You Alone' singer said "hardship has definitely increased in Ghana. I think Ghana is part of the top 5 countries since the Ukraine and Russia war that is like going through it".

She details that "everything has been increased" and added that she now has to pay over a hundred per cent of the price she used to buy fuel for her car compared to some few years ago.

"I was filling my tank for about GH300 but now I fill it for close to GH700 so yeah it's hard in Ghana," she said. Speaking on the newly introduced electronic levy, MzVee said " I don't have a good take on E-Levy because I feel like it's a double taxation situation".