Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Ghanaian celebrity wedding kisses that got us in our feels


Mwuah! 8 Ghanaian celebrity wedding kisses that got us in our feels

Photos they say, tell a lot. Here are beautiful kissing photos from Ghanaian celebrity weddings.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Ghanaian celebrities getting married is always news and an interesting topic for discussion for many.

Whenever it comes to the marriage ceremonies, from putting a ring on to dancing, to kissing, everything looks amazing.

READ MORE: 7 gorgeous wedding photos of Ghanaian celebrities showing love is beautiful

Kissing is a special moment for couple where they show their significant others how much they love and cherish them.

Celebrities in Ghana have often let their shyness down and have been caught in hot, passionate kisses. Here are all the Ghanaian celebrities who got us in our feels with their unrivalled wedding kisses.

1. Chris Attoh

play

2.Nana Ama Mcbrown and husband Maxwell

play

3. Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy and wife Dr Louisa

play

4. Rapper Sarkodie and wife Tracy

play

5. Actress cum presnter Naa Ashorkor and husband

play

6. Actor and entrepreneur John Dumelo and wife Mawuyna

play

Ow wait ... not this for Dumelo. The next one.

John Dumelo and his wife play

John Dumelo and his wife

 

7. Rapper Kwaw Kese and wife

play

8.Actress Bibi Bright and husband

play
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Social media: Here's how Ghanaians reacted to Chris Attoh's second marriage Social media Here's how Ghanaians reacted to Chris Attoh's second marriage
Bible? Men were naked and stupid, Afia Schwarzenegger's take on creation Bible? Men were naked and stupid, Afia Schwarzenegger's take on creation
Video: Juliet Ibrahim and sisters joins the Kupe dance challenge Video Juliet Ibrahim and sisters joins the Kupe dance challenge
Raging Battle: Stop hating on me, Rosemond Brown to Archipalago on Togo sneakers post Raging Battle Stop hating on me, Rosemond Brown to Archipalago on Togo sneakers post
Oh Why! Sarkodie and Stonebwoy should quit music – Shatta Wale Oh Why! Sarkodie and Stonebwoy should quit music – Shatta Wale
Captain Planet: Flaunting your money shows you are poor – Rapper Captain Planet Flaunting your money shows you are poor – Rapper

Recommended Videos

GMA UK 2018: Ebony Reigns makes history; Wins Artiste of the Year GMA UK 2018 Ebony Reigns makes history; Wins Artiste of the Year
Wow: Ofori Amponsah's church now operating as a beer bar Wow Ofori Amponsah's church now operating as a beer bar
Celebrity News: Patapaa fights with dancers on stage over monies thrown at him Celebrity News Patapaa fights with dancers on stage over monies thrown at him



Top Articles

1 Remarried! Chris Attoh marries again, check out the beautiful photosbullet
2 After Marriage Chris Attoh pens emotional message after marriagebullet
3 Wow Ofori Amponsah's church now operating as a beer barbullet
4 Married! Check out PHOTOS from the white wedding of Pastor Chris’...bullet
5 Baptism of Fire Wendy Shay trolled on Twitter after indecent...bullet
6 Shame Mzbel opens a can of worms as she replies Counsellor...bullet
7 Unflattering Wendy Shay at her indecent best on Miss Ghana stagebullet
8 Lies You can’t bring me down by tarnishing my image -...bullet
9 Married! Check out lavish photos of Pastor Chris'...bullet
10 Video Patapaa pauses performance; picks up money...bullet

Related Articles

Captain Planet Flaunting your money shows you are poor – Rapper
Wow Ofori Amponsah's church now operating as a beer bar
Video Patapaa pauses performance; picks up money thrown at him and continues
Lies You can’t bring me down by tarnishing my image - Wendy Shay
Ghana vs Nigeria Top 12 celebrities rocking African Print
It's huge! Here's how much Elikem paid for Pokello's bride price
Bizarre Efya says her favourite food is fufu and kontomire stew plus dried fish
Resignation George Quaye resigns as Menzgold PRO
Married! Check out lavish photos of Pastor Chris' daughter and Ghanaian fiancé's traditional wedding
Free Coded 4X4’s wife gives him permission to cheat

Top Videos

1 Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer videobullet
2 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful 2015bullet
3 Listen Sarkodie finally 'disses' Shatta Wale in latest Videobullet
4 Video Rashida Black beauty and husband Kushman show off their new babybullet
5 Video Captain Planet is enjoying the body of an old woman -...bullet
6 Video Afia Schwarzenegger calls on Kwaku Bonsam to help...bullet
7 Video Delay reveals why she's not married and it's not her...bullet
8 Video Shatta Wale is not a better fighter than I am -...bullet
9 Video Patapaa ends beef with Prophet Kumchachabullet
10 Video Benedicta Gafah reacts to Afia Schwarzenegger’s...bullet

Celebrities

#RTPAwards18 Stacy Amoateng wins RTP Personality of The Year
AmgMedikal feeds his dogs, Michy, Cole and Chucky with KFC chicken
Video AmgMedikal feeds his dogs, Michy, Cole and Chucky with KFC chicken
Being a celebrity is expensive – Actress
Victoria Lebene Being a celebrity is expensive – Actress
Top 12 celebrities rocking African Print
Ghana vs Nigeria Top 12 celebrities rocking African Print
X
Advertisement