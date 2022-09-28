RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Gyakie contradicts Global Citizen Festival organisers over performance fee

Dorcas Agambila

Contrary to a claim by Kojo Poku, the Chief Executive Officer of Big Ideaz Consult, a local partner of the just-ended Global Citizen Festival in Accra, that none of the artists billed for the event was paid a performance fee, Gyakie, one of the musicians who performed at the event said she was duly paid.

Gyakie
Gyakie

According to Gyakie, she was paid in full alongside everyone involved in her craft on that day.

Recommended articles

The ‘Something’ hitmaker told Giovani on the 3FM Drive on Tuesday that the organizers met all monetary requirements needed for her to appear on the stage.

“Yes, everybody that was on the stage was obviously paid. The dancers, the choristers, the band. Everybody,” she said while responding in the affirmative that she was given what was due her.

In response to her fee, Gyakie continued, “Yes. (full amount?) Absolutely. Every single person was paid.”

Her statement punches holes in the viral words of Kojo Poku of Big Ideas, who said that the show was predominantly charity work. According to Kojo Poku, none of the artists who performed that day were paid for their stage appearance.

He said: “I have to say that no artist was paid a performance fee for this. Everyone who mounted the stage did so out of the benevolence of their heart and the Global Citizen because it’s bigger than how much you’ll make out of a performance on that stage.”

The Global Citizen Festival 2022 came off at the Black Star Square on September 24. The event had stars from around the world and within Ghana graced the show.

With powerhouses like Usher, SZA, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Gyakie, and Stormzy on the bill, the event saw tens of thousands thrilled to spectacular performances.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Dr Elsie Effah Kaufmann

No Ghanaian man came forward – Prof Kaufmann explains why she married a white man

Dr UN and Joyce Dzidzor Mensah

Dr UN and Joyce Dzidzor Mensah deep kiss on Facebook live to prove they're married (VIDEO)

Rapper, Criss Waddle

This can't happen in Nigeria - Criss Waddle drags Usher for sharing stage with Nigerian artists

Tracey Boakye drops video of how her husband proposed to her in Germany (WATCH)

Tracey Boakye drops video of how her husband proposed to her in Germany (WATCH)