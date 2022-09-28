Gyakie contradicts Global Citizen Festival organisers over performance fee

The ‘Something’ hitmaker told Giovani on the 3FM Drive on Tuesday that the organizers met all monetary requirements needed for her to appear on the stage.

“Yes, everybody that was on the stage was obviously paid. The dancers, the choristers, the band. Everybody,” she said while responding in the affirmative that she was given what was due her.

In response to her fee, Gyakie continued, “Yes. (full amount?) Absolutely. Every single person was paid.”

Her statement punches holes in the viral words of Kojo Poku of Big Ideas, who said that the show was predominantly charity work. According to Kojo Poku, none of the artists who performed that day were paid for their stage appearance.

He said: “I have to say that no artist was paid a performance fee for this. Everyone who mounted the stage did so out of the benevolence of their heart and the Global Citizen because it’s bigger than how much you’ll make out of a performance on that stage.”

The Global Citizen Festival 2022 came off at the Black Star Square on September 24. The event had stars from around the world and within Ghana graced the show.