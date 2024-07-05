Hajia4Reall's lawyer says she didn't snitch on anyone for a reduced sentence

Hajia4Reall Pulse Ghana

“We want to make it clear that Mona Montrage did not engage in any catfishing activities or cooperate with the US Attorney’s Office to reveal any names,” the representative affirmed. “We have evidence to substantiate these claims,” she stated.

The statement from Mona’s legal team addresses recent allegations suggesting she provided information about others in exchange for a more lenient sentencing.

“Our decision to address the public comes in response to inquiries we have received regarding whether Mona disclosed any names related to her fraudulent activities,” the spokesperson explained.

“Following Mona Montrage’s sentencing, we have been asked about her cooperation. Consider this: If she had cooperated with the US Attorney’s Office, would they have recommended a guideline sentence of 37 to 46 months? Clearly, they would not have,” she added.

Moreover, Mona Montrage has been sentenced to one year and a day for her involvement in the fraud case. Prior to that, she had appealed for a reduced sentence citing her role as a single parent.

Background

Mona Faiz Montrage, known as Hajia4Reall or Mona4Reall, was extradited from the UK to the US for her role in a romance scam amounting to $2 million, targeting older, single Americans. The 30-year-old musician and businesswoman first appeared in Manhattan federal court on May 15, 2022.

Details from the case revealed that Hajia4Reall maintained five foreign bank accounts through which she received funds from over forty victims, using fictitious business entities across three banks in the Bronx, New York.

She pleaded guilty to conspiracy to receive stolen money, one of seven charges including attempted wire fraud, money laundering, and related offences. The guilty plea carries a maximum prison sentence of five years.

As part of the sentencing, the court allowed Hajia4Reall to forfeit properties valued at $2,164,758.41 instead of monetary restitution for the stolen funds under the conspiracy charge.

How Hajia4Reall dragged her baby daddy into the case

In Mona and her lawyers’ final submission to the court before sentencing, allegations surfaced that Mona’s ex-partner, Luvman Allison, used her account to receive funds from unknown individuals.

According to Hajia4Reall’s lawyer, Elenor Fast, Luvman had been supporting himself financially through fraudulent activities while under probation following a previous arrest by the US government.

The submission claimed that Luvman deceived Hajia4Reall into believing they were in a genuine relationship, exploiting her trust to involve her in his financial schemes.

Mona’s statements in the documents described how Luvman persuaded her to accept deposits into her accounts and transfer funds on his behalf, citing legal restrictions on his own accounts due to probation conditions.

She admitted that despite realising the illicit nature of these activities, she continued out of fear for her safety and that of her daughter.

Furthermore, Hajia4Reall’s sister testified that Luvman had used her sister’s accounts for transactions related to romance scams.

