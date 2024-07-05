ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Hajia4Reall's lawyer says she didn't snitch on anyone for a reduced sentence

Dorcas Agambila

Fast Law PC, the legal representatives for Hajia4Reall, have clarified that she did not disclose any names as part of her efforts to seek a reduced sentence.

Haija 4 real
Haija 4 real

In an Instagram video posted on the firm’s official page, a spokesperson stated unequivocally that Mona Montrage did not engage in any form of cooperation with the US Attorney’s Office to identify individuals involved in her case.

Recommended articles

Hajia4Reall
Hajia4Reall Hajia4Reall Pulse Ghana

“We want to make it clear that Mona Montrage did not engage in any catfishing activities or cooperate with the US Attorney’s Office to reveal any names,” the representative affirmed. “We have evidence to substantiate these claims,” she stated.

The statement from Mona’s legal team addresses recent allegations suggesting she provided information about others in exchange for a more lenient sentencing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our decision to address the public comes in response to inquiries we have received regarding whether Mona disclosed any names related to her fraudulent activities,” the spokesperson explained.

Hajia 4Reall
Hajia 4Reall Pulse Ghana

“Following Mona Montrage’s sentencing, we have been asked about her cooperation. Consider this: If she had cooperated with the US Attorney’s Office, would they have recommended a guideline sentence of 37 to 46 months? Clearly, they would not have,” she added.

Moreover, Mona Montrage has been sentenced to one year and a day for her involvement in the fraud case. Prior to that, she had appealed for a reduced sentence citing her role as a single parent.

Background

ADVERTISEMENT

Mona Faiz Montrage, known as Hajia4Reall or Mona4Reall, was extradited from the UK to the US for her role in a romance scam amounting to $2 million, targeting older, single Americans. The 30-year-old musician and businesswoman first appeared in Manhattan federal court on May 15, 2022.

Hajia 4reall
Hajia 4reall Pulse Ghana

Details from the case revealed that Hajia4Reall maintained five foreign bank accounts through which she received funds from over forty victims, using fictitious business entities across three banks in the Bronx, New York.

She pleaded guilty to conspiracy to receive stolen money, one of seven charges including attempted wire fraud, money laundering, and related offences. The guilty plea carries a maximum prison sentence of five years.

As part of the sentencing, the court allowed Hajia4Reall to forfeit properties valued at $2,164,758.41 instead of monetary restitution for the stolen funds under the conspiracy charge.

ADVERTISEMENT
Hajia 4reall
Hajia 4reall Pulse Ghana

How Hajia4Reall dragged her baby daddy into the case

In Mona and her lawyers’ final submission to the court before sentencing, allegations surfaced that Mona’s ex-partner, Luvman Allison, used her account to receive funds from unknown individuals.

According to Hajia4Reall’s lawyer, Elenor Fast, Luvman had been supporting himself financially through fraudulent activities while under probation following a previous arrest by the US government.

Hajia4reall
Hajia4reall Sexy swimwear inspired by our Ghanaian celebs Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

The submission claimed that Luvman deceived Hajia4Reall into believing they were in a genuine relationship, exploiting her trust to involve her in his financial schemes.

Mona’s statements in the documents described how Luvman persuaded her to accept deposits into her accounts and transfer funds on his behalf, citing legal restrictions on his own accounts due to probation conditions.

She admitted that despite realising the illicit nature of these activities, she continued out of fear for her safety and that of her daughter.

Furthermore, Hajia4Reall’s sister testified that Luvman had used her sister’s accounts for transactions related to romance scams.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the revelations from Mona and those who testified on her behalf sparked controversy on social media, with many accusing her of deflecting responsibility. Some claimed Luvman was involved in drug-related activities rather than romance scams.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dr Likee

Dr Likee reveals how he made GH300K from YouTube as his first paycheque (VIDEO)

Mr Logic

Mr Logic dragged to court after allegedly defrauding US citizen of $21,000 and GH¢48,000

Hajia4reall

Hajia 4Reall’s Lawyers express excitement over sentencing outcome

Wendy Shay

Breaking up with my partner was one of the best decisions I have ever made - Wendy Shay