I am not proud of recording 'Try Me', I didn't plan to release it - Sarkodie (VIDEO)

"I sneaked into the studio to record it because I didn't want to hear any advice. So nobody sat down to say this is good to go." Sarkodie said.

According to the rapper, he was keeping on to the song because he is also not proud of it. In the interview below, he explains that he recorded it within the thick of the moment and his emotions got the best part of him.

The Ghanaian actress in her 'I Am Not Yvonne' book called out the Ghanaian rapper for impregnating her and not taking enough responsibility as he told her to abort the pregnancy.

Yvonne detailed in a chapter of her book that, "I wasn't the only one responsible for the situation, so I called the man whose potent seed had germinated in me. His name is Michael Owusu Addo, a renowned Ghanaian musician who is better known as Sarkodie."

"Sarkodie was a budding musician with the potential to become one of the biggest artists in Ghana and beyond. At the time, however, the future looked uncertain, and his way through the maze of life still appeared too foggy to predict. Success was not guaranteed. He was still living with his mother and was not ready to carry a burden while he was being carried by his mother," she added.

responding to the claims in his new 'Try Me' song, Sarkodie said he wasn't the one that solely called for the abortion. He revealed that Yvonne Nelson said she couldn't have kept it because she was in school then.

"I never thought I was going on this wave, cause I was ready to take a couple of things to my grave. First of all, let me clap for you baby you are brave but you can't pick and choose what to say pls behave, nobody sent you so Ohemaa if you want to talk, you have to tell the world every n*gga that you f*cked" Sarkodie rapped.

He continues that, "I am not going to sit here and lie we had a thing, first I thought we were cool till I had a thing ... You told me you were pregnant and I was the one to be blamed ... yes I wasn't ready but I told you to keep it and you explained that you have to complete your school."