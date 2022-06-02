I have regrets for declaring open support for NPP - Cwesi Oteng (VIDEO)

Barely two years after, the singer says he has regrets. Cwesi Otenf was speaking on Hitz FM.

Cwesi Oeng and Nana Addo Pulse Ghana

The host, Sammy Forson, asked him if his campaign has affected him in any way with any regret and replied "There are regrets because it’s just amazing… I have regrets for doing that, and I mean it’s back and forth.

"Sometimes, you wake up, and you realise you are in Ghana, you cannot look at what is happening in the other part of the world," he added.

Asked what particular regret he has, he said "it will be the fact that my opinion as a person or individual that I thought Free SHS was something to commend, but it is crap in people’s eye and I feel like I encouraged people on the building of the Cathedral… but why would I do that?"

Andy Dosty, Bibi Bright, Cwesi Oteng support 4 More Nana campaign Pulse Ghana

Talking about celebrities doing politics openly, the God Dey Bless Me hitmaker stated that, "when I look at Nigeria, I see Wizkid, Davido and Burna do that. I won’t even talk about Gospel because they have put themselves in boxes, but I am not in anyone’s box and that happens in America where people do that and their opinions are respected. But I think there is a generation in Ghana that respects individual views".