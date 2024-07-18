'I lived in pain for 10 years' - Lydia Forson shares fibroid story to raise awareness

Pulse Ghana

"To the women who’ve had to live in constant pain, undergo multiple surgeries, answer questions about children, or endure speculation about pregnancy due to their appearance, or fear that they never will be pregnant; you’re not alone. I lived in pain for 10 years before I got help," Forson began her heartfelt narrative.

Forson, known for her powerful performances on screen, revealed the physical and emotional toll that fibroids took on her life. She expressed solidarity with women who, like her, have suffered in silence due to the pain and societal pressures surrounding the condition.

"So many women have stories they can’t share because of how painful it is; but I’m happy for the brave ones who do. You give courage to many women and educate even more. For some of us, we were completely ignorant until our diagnosis," she noted.

Describing her decade-long struggle, Forson recounted the severe pain she endured, often so debilitating that she was unable to move. Her turning point came when an emergency hospital visit led to the discovery of fibroids.

Pulse Ghana

"For years, I was in severe pain, sometimes so paralyzing I couldn’t move. It wasn’t until I ended up in emergency and blanked out that I knew something was wrong. And when doctors ran the tests, they discovered I had fibroids," she recalled.

"The worst part of this journey was not the surgery. Thankfully, I had great doctors who took fantastic care of me. It was the fear of the unknown; the first doctor almost gave me no hope at all, suggesting even that I go out and find anyone to have a baby with," Forson shared.

Pulse Ghana

However, finding the right medical team made all the difference. Forson expressed gratitude for the doctors who provided honest but reassuring guidance, helping her through the surgery and subsequent recovery.

"Today, I’m grateful that I don’t have to live in so much pain, grateful that no one else will find me on a bathroom floor too paralyzed to move. Grateful that I don’t have to be rushed into emergency and even more grateful that I’m alive to share my story, when some aren’t," Forson stated.

Pulse Ghana