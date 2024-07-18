RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'I lived in pain for 10 years' - Lydia Forson shares fibroid story to raise awareness

Dorcas Agambila

In an inspiring message, Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson has shared her deeply personal journey with fibroids, shedding light on a condition that affects countless women worldwide.

Lydia Forson
Lydia Forson

Recommended articles

Lydia Forson
Lydia Forson Pulse Ghana

"To the women who’ve had to live in constant pain, undergo multiple surgeries, answer questions about children, or endure speculation about pregnancy due to their appearance, or fear that they never will be pregnant; you’re not alone. I lived in pain for 10 years before I got help," Forson began her heartfelt narrative.

Forson, known for her powerful performances on screen, revealed the physical and emotional toll that fibroids took on her life. She expressed solidarity with women who, like her, have suffered in silence due to the pain and societal pressures surrounding the condition.

"So many women have stories they can’t share because of how painful it is; but I’m happy for the brave ones who do. You give courage to many women and educate even more. For some of us, we were completely ignorant until our diagnosis," she noted.

Describing her decade-long struggle, Forson recounted the severe pain she endured, often so debilitating that she was unable to move. Her turning point came when an emergency hospital visit led to the discovery of fibroids.

Lydia-Forson
Lydia-Forson Pulse Ghana

"For years, I was in severe pain, sometimes so paralyzing I couldn’t move. It wasn’t until I ended up in emergency and blanked out that I knew something was wrong. And when doctors ran the tests, they discovered I had fibroids," she recalled.

"The worst part of this journey was not the surgery. Thankfully, I had great doctors who took fantastic care of me. It was the fear of the unknown; the first doctor almost gave me no hope at all, suggesting even that I go out and find anyone to have a baby with," Forson shared.

Lydia Forson
Lydia Forson Pulse Ghana

"Today, I’m grateful that I don’t have to live in so much pain, grateful that no one else will find me on a bathroom floor too paralyzed to move. Grateful that I don’t have to be rushed into emergency and even more grateful that I’m alive to share my story, when some aren’t," Forson stated.

Lydia Forson
Lydia Forson Pulse Ghana

Her message concluded with a call to action for women to be proactive about their health. Forson encouraged women to undergo regular tests, ask questions about their bodies, and seek support when needed.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Shatta Wale accuses him of neglecting her

Shatta Wale's mum contemplates suicide amid financial crisis and son's neglect

Prince David Osei

Not even witches can stop my presidential ambition - Prince David Osei

A Plus and Akosua Vee

My esteemed husband did not have any extra marital affair - A Plus' wife clarifies

Lydia Forson and Sarkodie

Sarkodie, Lydia Forson want man arrested for bragging about sex with minor