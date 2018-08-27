news

Record producer Emmanuel ‘Zapp’ Mallet has threatened to take the life of Becca’s husband if reports that he’s already married are true.

There were several media reports last week about an alleged polygamous act involving Becca’s husband Tobi Sanni Daniel.

The reports claimed before tying the knot with Becca in a glamorous and enviable traditional wedding ceremony in Accra, Daniel had a wife with children.

Reacting to this, the Ghana Music Award-winning producer says he will commit murder if the reports were true. He claims Nigerian men cannot ‘fool’ Ghanaian women and go scot-free.

He told Joy FM over the weekend: “If this is really true, then I will kill this guy…oh yes! this is serious oo…this Nigerians can’t come and fool our girls like that…He shouldn’t think of stepping foot in Ghana [if true].”

Mallet, who has worked on a few songs with Becca, said he can only be calmed if Becca knew about it and agreed anyway.

“…Who knows maybe Becca knew about it…if she knows about it’s fine.”

Becca and her husband Daniel are yet to publicly comment on the issue.