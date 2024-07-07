I married my sidechick one year after my wife died – Maurice Ampaw

In an interview with popular media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso on the July 6, 2024 episode of the Delay Show, Maurice Ampaw revealed that his second wife had been his close friend for over seven years.

"We had been friends for more than 7 years; she was based in Kumasi. So anytime I went to Kumasi, she took care of me," he said.

Ampaw revealed that despite having a wife at home, he maintained a friendship with this woman in Offinso but chose not to disclose it to his late wife out of respect.

"No, I respected her, so I didn't tell her," he said.

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw added that he never told his wife about his best friend, who was performing certain duties for him.

During the interview, Ampaw admitted to spending relaxing times at his friend’s place in Kumasi, engaging in conversations and enjoying meals she cooked for him.

When probed by Delay about whether this friend also 'gingered' him, Ampaw confessed, saying, "As for the ‘gingering,’ it was just once."