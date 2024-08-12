ADVERTISEMENT
I only fixed my teeth to show I can afford it, I have removed it - Shatta Bandle

Dorcas Agambila

Social media sensation Shatta Bandle has stated that he fixed his teeth to send a message to his detractors that he could afford the procedure.

Shatta Bandle spotted with a big dent

He mentioned that after making it known to the world that he could fix his teeth, he has since had them removed.

In an interview on TV3, Shatta Bandle said he has removed the teeth and left them in his washroom.

What can you use to insult me now - Shatta Bandle to critics after fixing teeth What can you use to insult me now - Shatta Bandle to critics after fixing teeth Pulse Ghana

“They said I couldn’t fix my teeth, and I’ve done it to show them that I can. It is currently in my washroom,” he said.

It can be recalled that weeks ago, Shatta Bandle went viral after Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa, fixed his teeth.

In a few viral pictures, the socialite was seen with Dr Louisa before and after the surgery.

Shatta Bandle spotted with a big dent Shatta Bandle spotted with a big dent Pulse Ghana

However, the joy was short-lived. In the video that circulated on social media, Shatta Bandle's relatively new smile was marred by a noticeable dent at the bottom part of his front teeth.

The surprising defect sparked reactions from netizens, who flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts. Many found the situation humorous, while others expressed curiosity about how such a mishap occurred so soon after his dental transformation.

Shatta Bandle Shatta Bandle Pulse Ghana

Shatta Bandle recently regained his smile after the upper teeth he lost in an accident were expertly fixed by the wife of Afro-Dancehall icon Stonebwoy, Dr Louisa Ansong—a dentist.

Known for his miniature stature and big personality, he had undergone a transformative dental procedure.

He shared his journey on Instagram, posting a ‘before-and-after’ video that showcases his new smile.

Dorcas Agambila

