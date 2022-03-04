“I was ignorant and loud now I’m educated and calm” – Efia Odo

Answering one of her numerous followers on Twitter, who asked if she still believed “COVID-19 was caused by 5G”, the actress and socialite replied, “I was ignorant and loud now I’m educated and calm.”

Earlier, she strongly believed the government’s directive would have limited people from making their own choices concerning the COVID-19 pandemic.

As such, she didn’t spare no words in expressing her disappointment and took to her Twitter page to share her views on the mandatory COVID-19 vaccination.

Efia couldn’t wrap it around her head as to why Malaria kills more people than COVID-19 but people are now being forced to take vaccinations against COVID.

She tweeted,

“Malaria has killed more people than COVID-19 (approximately 20,000 people yearly), but they’re mandating us to take a vaccine. Taking a vaccine should be a personal choice and not a mandatory decision. Guess I’m stuck in Ghana cuz (because) I’m not taking any disapproved vaccine.”

At the time she made her comments, many airports around the world had established a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy to help prevent the possible rise in infections that the yuletide could present.