'If you want sex, say it' - Nadia Buari goes on relationship rant

"F*** beating around the bush. If sex is all you want, Make that sh** clear. If you want a relationship, Make that sh** clear. If you want somebody to talk to while your significant other is acting up," the superstar actress said.

In the post shared on her social media page, she continued that "make that she clear. Don't use people! Make it clear in the beginning and you won't have problems in the end".

Nadia Buari did not add details to her post, leaving room for social media users to assume the intention behind her rant or what could also be term as relationship advice to those who need it.

Nadia Buari's post Pulse Ghana

Nadia has four children with her husband. She gave birth to a set of twin girls in February 2015, a baby girl in February 2017 and the last one in January 2018.