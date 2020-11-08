Elikem Kumordzi and Salma Mumin went viral on social media last Friday when photos of the two, dressed in wedding outfits, were posted on their Instagram pages.

The photos they uploaded to their respective social media pages had some cryptic messages embedded in them, raising eyebrows about possible holy matrimony.

While most of their fans – who knew nothing about what’s going on behind-the-scenes – congratulated them, others claimed it was either a movie or for promotional purpose.

But when Big Brother Naija season four housemate, Anita Natacha Akide, widely known as Tacha, attempted to congratulate Salma on her Instagram page, Salma gave her a surprise response.

“Congratulations Hun!!” Tacha, who was disqualified from Big Brother Naija season four for assaulting her housemate Mercy, commented on Salma Mumin’s post on her Instagram.

Salma, in her response, denied the wedding but accepted her well wishes.

“I'm not married babe. It's an ad but Amen and thank you,” Salma Mumin said.

Elikem Kumordzi and Salma Mumin wedding rumours were sparked by their romantic affair which started a few months ago on social media.

In April this year, Salma Mumin set social media ablaze with romantic affair rumours when she uploaded a photo of the professional tailor with the caption: “Men who dress like this turn me on, but Elikem Kumordzi. Anaa mose by June de3?”

Elikem also responded to Salma’s post by uploading a photo of the actress showing her huge ‘backyard’ with a flirty caption. He described Salma as yummy or edible in his Instagram post.

“Edible kinda YAM or just ‘YUMMY’. Anaa mose by June de3,” Elikem captioned the photo.

They later flirt on and off social media until their alleged wedding photos popped up this week.