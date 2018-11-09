Inside the world of 2face Idibia's women

news

2face Idibia’s love life is definitely far from dull with one marriage, two babymamas, and a slew of relationships with some of the beautiful entertainer Nigeria has to offer.

At least five women with a charm of their own are known to have been involved with the gangling singer while several other have been rumoured to have enjoyed a sizzling affair with the former member of the Plantashun Boiz.

Born Innocent Idibia but widely known and referred to as 2face Idibia or 2Baba, the singer’s 43 years is not devoid of women from different backgrounds.

Here are five of the most popular women in the life of one of Nigeria’s biggest pop stars.

Sunmbo Adeoye

Now happily married, Sumbo Adeoye will always pop up when the the story of 2face’s many women is told. Not just because she had an interesting relationship with the slim singer but because she holds sway as one of the three women that has a child with the ‘African Queen’ singer.

Unknown to many, Sumbo’s relationship with 2face wasn’t casual, it was a long relationship that didn’t lead to marriage.

In a tell all interview Sumbo granted in 2016, she said she got pregnant for 2face at the age of 24 and had their first baby together, Nino Idibia in 2006.

Contrary to what many know, Sumbo had moved in with 2face and they lived together for three years as live-in-lovers until they parted ways.

ALSO READ: 'Being with 2Face was not a bed of roses' - Sumbo Adeoye

“I met Tuface when I was a student of Yaba College of Technology. I had just lost my dad and my mum was living in America. For someone who was a daddy’s girl, I needed love. This was the only person that was showing me love at that time. I feel I had that experience so that other young girls would not make the same mistake. I was 24 when I fell pregnant the first time.

“It got to a point in my life that I felt that the Devil you know is better than the angel you don’t know, so I went back to my baby daddy and his mum talked me into living with him so he won’t have more women and babies. We lived together for three years and that was how the second pregnancy happened,” Sumbo said in her tell all interview with Punch Newspaper in 2016.

Two years after the birth of Nino, 2face and Sumbo welcomed their second child together, Zion, in 2008.

After the birth of Zion, both lovers parted ways in 2009 when it became a public knowledge that there were other women in 2face’s life and one was carrying his baby.

“It was not a bed of roses while I was there. I was trying to put together what was not supposed to be. I think we broke up in 2009 after I had the second baby.

“There were other women who were also going to have babies for him around that time. I came to my senses like the prodigal son and I was so broken. I think my baby daddy was out of the country that fateful day when I returned from work. I packed all my things plus that of my children, and I went back to my parents’ home,” she said.

Pero Adeniyi

Pero Adeniyi got into 2face’s life before Sumbo Adeoye was out of his life. She fell in love with 2face after she returned to Nigeria and gotten pregnant with their first child together - and third child for the singer.

Just like Sumbo, 2Face Idibia and Pero Adeniyi witnessed both highs and lows.

Pero’s romantic relationship with 2Face Idibia spanned for over seven years with their first child together - Ehi Idibia - coming in 2006.

Ehi, the singer's first daughter, opened a new chapter in the live of 2face and Pero.

ALSO READ: 5 things you need to know about 2Face's babymama, Pero Adeniyi

Pero picked up his life while 2face moved on after Sumbo ‘dumped’ him over infidelity accusations.

Between 2006 and 2012, 2face’s brilliant career was followed by stories of his numerous relationships.

In 2012, Innocent, named after 2Face Idibia was born, amidst several allegations and rumour of the singer reuniting with his old flame, Annie Macaulay.

And with Innocent’s birth, the pair became the talk of town.

A year after, despite reports that 2face had rekindled his affair with Annie Idibia and was ready to go down the aisle with her, Pero welcomed her third child with 2face, Justin, in 2013.

Pero was one of the women in 2face’s life who not only had a hold on the singer but gave Annie a run for her money - a situation that degenerated into a public beef between both women.

Annie Idibia

The story of 2face’s many women is so incomplete without his legally wedded wife, Annie Idibia.

Interestingly, this is not because 2face chose the actress of all his women to be his wife but because she’s been a recurring figure in his life.

ALSO READ: 2Face shed tears as baby mama, Pero & Annie Idibia reconcile

Between 2010 and 2018, Mrs. Idibia and Pero Adeniyi never saw eye to eye as they avoided themselves like plague.

The two loathed themselves with Pero believing Annie ‘snatched away’ her man while Annie maintained she had alway had him all along.

It’s public knowledge that Annie was one of the vixens in 2face’s first official video as a solo artiste - African Queen - shot in 2004. The music video also featured Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede.

Prior to their wedding in 2013, Annie had been in the news at different time for slugging it out with some of the other women in 2face’ life.

Annie is rumoured to have had a showdown with actress and single mother of 4, Caroline Ekanem in 2007 when the singer was recuperating from an attack by suspected armed robber.

On 2 May 2012, 2Face Idibia and Annie Macaulay married in Lagos, Nigeria in a private ceremony.

2face announced his marriage via his Twitter page after he proposed to Annie at Club 10, a nightclub on Victoria Island, Lagos owned by football legend, Jay Jay Okocha.

The singer and his wife had their traditional wedding on March 8, 2013 in Eket, Akwa-Ibom State Nigeria.

The couple also had a white wedding in Dubai, on Saturday, March 23, 2013 with Nigerian and Ghanaian celebrities all present to see the long term couple tie the knot.

Caroline Danjuma

Caroline Danjuma’s affair with 2face didn’t last the test of time.

The actress and mother of four children, who was married to billionaire, Musa Danjuma, for nine years, had a brief relationship with the singer.

Though the relationship was brief, it made headlines and further strengthened Caroline’s celebrity status as a model and actress.

The two were reported to have began an affair sometime in 2005 but ended the relationship barely a year after though they remained friends.

They also starred in a movie together, ‘ The Twist.’

Vien Tetsola

2face was alleged to have had a romantic relationship with the former beauty queen also known as the millennium queen, Vien Tetsola.

Her reign as the Miss Nigeria 2000 seemed unnoticed by the general public until she became romantically attached to Mr. Idibia between 2000 and 2001.

It was alleged that the relationship was short lived.